For one bowler it was a brand-new experience. For another it was almost routine, and the third bowler fell somewhere in between.
Three 300 games were rolled recently in a three-week period at Capital Bowl.
Bill Wise, a lifelong resident of Frankfort, has been bowling for 29 years. On March 5, he bowled his first perfect game.
“I’ve been close several times,” Wise said. “I’ve bowled a 279, a 290. I’d been close, but I wasn’t sure I’d ever get one.
“I’ve been close too many times to get nervous,” he said about his 300 game. “It didn’t bother me. I was really excited. Almost everyone had gone home, so it was quiet. The people that were there were excited for me and that it finally happened.”
Wise’s cousin Ralphie Gamble had died that week.
“He was like an older brother to me,” Wise said. “His spirit helped me.”
On Feb. 20, Kenny Stephens rolled his 45th perfect game. It was his first 300 at Capital Bowl.
“It’s very, very hard to do here because of the way the ball carries,” he said. “This was the one that had eluded me.”
Stephens, who lives in Frankfort, has bowled in Lexington and Frankfort. He and his wife, Stacey, ran the youth leagues at Eastland in Lexington for five years and their daughter, Chelsey, who graduated from Western Hills, bowled at Campbellsville University.
“In Lexington they don’t make that much of a fuss,” he said about perfect games. “When it happened here there was a lot more excitement.”
Scott Senn, the general manager at Capital Bowl, rolled a 300 on March 9. It was his eighth perfect game and his first at Capital Bowl.
“We use Twister pins,” he said, “and they don’t carry very well.”
While the pins are same size and weight of other pins, Twister pins are made of a synthetic material while most pins are made of wood.
Senn bowls in a league at Capital Bowl and another in Ken Bowl in Louisville, and his scores show the difference between the two houses.
“I have a 202 average here,” said Senn, who’s been general manager for 16 months, “and it’s 217 at Ken Bowl in my Saturday league.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.