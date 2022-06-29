Last Friday marked the beginning of a new era for Capital Cellars Wine and Spirits Café Market as the shop's founder, Rachael Peake, officially handed the business over to its new owners, Greg Challman and Luke Patrick.
Peake is selling the business in order to spend more time with her family and to focus on her other career as a middle school science teacher.
"I have had one foot in teaching and one foot in the wine industry for two years now and I just had to pick one," she told The State Journal.
Peake first opened Capital Cellars on Broadway Street across from the Old Capital in 2006 as a retail wine and spirits shop that also sold wine by the glass. She said that when the business first opened it had lots of bourbon, but that the wine side of the business has helped set them apart.
The wide variety of products aside, Peake said she takes a lot of pride in the community that Capital Cellars fosters.
"Our mission has always been to create a nice atmosphere so that most people feel comfortable coming in here," Peake noted. "I am proud that we have stuck with our values. Our values, our people. Whether it's customers or community, we try to take care of who we are within our space within this building within the community. I love Frankfort and I've been blessed with the greatest customers, the greatest employees."
The new proprietors are keenly aware of Capital Cellars' established legacy and plan to keep the business running as it has been for the last 16 years.
"As we got to know the regulars, we saw there was a tremendously tight-knit group of people that cared a lot about the business," Patrick said. "We were super excited to get to meet them and we don't want to rock the boat. We want to keep them happy."
"It would be like breaking up the party if this place closed," Challman added. "People come for Anna the bartender and they come on Fridays and every other Friday for this concert. I don't want to fumble the bag here because people love this place."
Challman, who is from Lexington, and Patrick, a Frankfort native, have been close friends since attending Lexington Catholic High School in the early teens.
In the years since finishing their respective graduate schools, (finance from Tulane University for Challman and University of Louisville law for Patrick) the pair has bought investment properties. Patrick noted that they each bring a unique skill set to the table.
"Since high school we've been really really good friends and kept in touch," he said. "We always picked each other's brains about different business ideas and we lived together for many years. As the years went on and we had just enough finances to get something going, we knew we wanted to work together."
As for the near future, the pair is looking to build upon the establishment's success by adding a regular food menu.
"We want to get the food aspect up and running again," Challman said. "I know they have had to pare it down since COVID."
Patrick added, "We want to get back on track to what we were doing pre-COVID and expand the menu and make it a destination for people in the downtown area."
