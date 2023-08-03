Capital City Activity Center:Meels on wheels logo.jpg

Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort's Helping Hands Food Pantry has distributed more than 635 food boxes each month to older adults who experience food insecurities. The pantry offers Free Food Fridays, which is a drive-up shopping experience, every week.

In addition to Free Food Fridays, seniors can request a monthly food box and participate in the Senior Commodity Food Box program. There is also an emergency food box program available to seniors who are in immediate need.

