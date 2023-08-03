Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort's Helping Hands Food Pantry has distributed more than 635 food boxes each month to older adults who experience food insecurities. The pantry offers Free Food Fridays, which is a drive-up shopping experience, every week.
In addition to Free Food Fridays, seniors can request a monthly food box and participate in the Senior Commodity Food Box program. There is also an emergency food box program available to seniors who are in immediate need.
Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort (CCAC) received a Programs of Excellence Award from the National Council on Aging (NCOA) National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC) for social and support services for its Helping Hands Food Pantry program. The program was innovative by focusing on seniors who experienced food insecurities by offering each participant a shopping experience while also offering other food box programs which help met senior needs.
“Helping Hands Food Pantry is different from other pantries as our biggest food box program, Free Food Fridays, gives each participant the opportunity to choose their nutritious food items," Marchele Jenkins, executive director of CCAC, said. "We feel that by offering this shopping experience, food will be eaten and not thrown away. All of our food programs are helping many Franklin County seniors who suffer with food insecurities.
"You don’t know the face of need, as it could very well be your senior neighbor. By offering these food programs at the center, it gives seniors a place to participate in these programs while keeping their dignity intact.”
NCOA’s Programs of Excellence Awards is a peer-reviewed competition that gives senior centers an opportunity to share their innovative programs and the impact they have on the people they serve and their communities.
NCOA recognizes outstanding programs for their impact on health, nutrition and access to social services; for attracting new participants; creating virtual and in-person programming; and multigenerational engagement. The programs were conducted between Jan.1, 2022, and Dec 31, 2022.
“This year’s awardees are proof that senior centers continue to be hubs of innovation for creative programs that reach a diverse population of older adults, improving lives and communities,” Dianne Stone, NCOA’s associate director of network development and engagement, said.
About CCAC
CCAC's mission is to enhance senior living for people aged 50 and above by providing programs, activities and opportunities for education and good health. Membership is free for those who are age 50 and older and their spouses.
Services include exercise programs, educational programs, crafting, fellowship, live music, lunch during the week, Meals on Wheels delivered lunch, an activity room (which has pool tables, a ping pong table, dart board, game table and corn hole boards), day and overnight excursions and many more activities. For more information about CCAC, visit www.frankfortkyseniors.org.
About NCOA
NCOA is the national voice for every person’s right to age well. NCOA believes that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income or ZIP code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, NCOA provides resources, tools, best practices and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, NCAO is the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org.
