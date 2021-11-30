Capital City Activitity Center logo.png

Today is #GivingTuesday, and Capital City Activity Center, Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort has a goal it is trying to reach at GIVE65.

The center is in need of a new walk-in cooler and freezer. Replacement parts are no longer available for the unit the center now has, and service calls are becoming more frequent.

Capital City Activity Center, Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort currently serves more than 200 meals a day to seniors in Franklin County, and that number is expected to increase this winter.

The center is currently $1,738 away from its goal. Gifts of $10 or more are accepted on the center’s Give65 campaign page GIVE65.

Those interested in donating may go to the page and click on the green “donate now” button to get started.

The donations will be used for the new units that will help seniors in Franklin County who are in need of home-delivered meals and curbside lunch pick-up services.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription