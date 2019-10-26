Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.
Monday
2020 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE and PART D COUNSELING
State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) Medicare and benefits counselors Scott and Michal Mello and Maggie Friel will be available by appointment only at no charge to help you choose a Medicare Advantage & Part D plan for 2020 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at the center through Dec. 4. They will review prescription information and determine which plan is best suited to your needs. Bring a list of your medicines and dosage as well as your current insurance cards. Call the Center, 502-223-5794, to make an appointment. There will be no opportunity to change or enroll in a plan after Dec. 7.
Bingo with Bluegrass Care Navigators
Friends from Bluegrass Care Navigators will call the numbers and provide the prizes at 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
Vaping and e-Cigs Information
Perhaps you’ve read or heard about the controversy and apparent dangers of using E-Cigs or Vaping. Deobrah Young, Frankfort Regional Medical Center, will join us to provide the latest research and information at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Capital Steppers Halloween Party
The Center is having a party and Capital Steppers are providing the high energy entertainment. Wear your costume if you’d like, be sure to bring a festive mood, and for sure plan to enjoy Capital Steppers at 10 a.m.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution service, is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.
Franklin County Elder Abuse Prevention Council
The council will have its monthly meeting at 2 p.m.
New Beginnings Diabetes Support Group
The support group’s monthly meeting is at 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Bingo with All Ways Caring
Friends from All Ways Caring will call the winning numbers and give prizes at 10 a.m.