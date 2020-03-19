In the interest of the health and safety of seniors in Frankfort and Franklin County, Capital City Activity Center Board of Directors has suspended all activities until further notice.
Capital City Activity Center will continue to be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you need services, you may call the center at 502-223-5794 during business hours.
At this time the center is not accepting donations to the clothing and home goods rooms.
AARP Tax Aides have temporarily suspended 2019 Tax Preparation services at Paul Sawyier Public Library and the Franklin County Extension Office.
Home delivered meals will continue as usual. Congregate lunch will be available as carry out from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. COVID 19 meal pick up is now available to Franklin County seniors 60 and older who are non-members. Call 24 hours in advance to be placed on the list. Seniors must present a valid ID each day at pick up.
