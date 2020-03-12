In the interest of the health and safety of seniors in Frankfort and Franklin County, Capital City Activity Center Board of Directors has suspended all activities through April 14. On that date, the board will reevaluate. 

Home delivered and congregate meals will continue as usual. Congregate lunch will be served as usual from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.  

Capital City Activity Center will be open normal hours. If visitors come to the building, they must have their temperature scanned as they enter the building. 

If the temperature is 99 degrees or above, or if visitors refuse, they will not be allowed to enter the building.  

