Despite an announcement by Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday that Kentucky’s senior centers can reopen at full capacity starting June 11, the Capital City Activity Center has announced the inside of the building will remain closed to members.

The center is undergoing major construction and renovations, and center staff are waiting on reopening guidelines from the Department of Aging and Independent Living.

The center will continue to deliver meals.

The Capital City Activity Center has been serving approximately 200 meals per day for the past year through its home-delivered meal program and drive-thru lunch service to seniors in Franklin County and will continue to do so.

Center staff say the goal is to reopen at the end of summer. For future updates, check www.frankfortkyseniors.org or follow them on Facebook@frankfortsac.

For questions, call the center at 502-223-5794. More information about outdoor classes, virtual classes and the lunch menu can also be found on the website.

