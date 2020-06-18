Employees at the Capital City Activity Center will return to work Monday.

The facility was closed to employees this week after one of the staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Jan Weisberg, chairman of the Center's Board of Directors, said the rest of the employees were tested, and all the results were negative. The employee who tested positive will have to have a negative test result before returning to work.

SERVPRO cleaned the Center earlier this week.

With the employees returning, the kitchen will be open and hot meals will be prepared for delivery to area seniors. The center provides about 200 meals a day.

A week's worth of shelf-stable meals were delivered to seniors on Monday.

The Center has been closed to the general public since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

