Capital City Airport

The state Department of Military Affairs will receive federal aid for Frankfort's Capital City Airport, one of 11 airports across the state to receive funding through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplement Appropriations Act.

The Federal Aviation Administration will distribute more than $13.5 million to Kentucky airports. Capital City Airport’s cut is $23,000.

“After a year of severe economic hardship from the coronavirus crisis, Kentucky’s airports are primed to climb to new heights. I’m proud the bipartisan relief legislation I negotiated is delivering additional resources to put wind at their backs,” U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in a news release. “As our commonwealth continues working to defeat this virus, airports across the Bluegrass are ready to help passengers reach their destinations. I will continue to partner with Kentucky communities to end this crisis and come roaring back.”

According to the FAA, the funding can be used for costs ranging from operations and personnel to sanitization and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

