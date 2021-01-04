Jon Sutphin knows a good idea when he hears one.

When Sutphin, the executive minister at Capital City Christian Church, found out about a church in Chicago that gave Christmas gifts to inmates, he knew that idea could be adapted locally.

For the past few years, Capital City Christian has given Christmas gift bags to inmates at the Franklin County Regional Jail.

For its work, Capital City Christian has been selected as a Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.

“We thought that’s probably a group of folks that at Christmastime doesn’t get a lot of attention,” Sutphin said.

The project started when Rick Rogers was jailer and has continued under current Jailer Jake Banta, a member of Capital City Christian.

“That first year we didn’t know what we were doing,” Sutphin said. “We got each inmate two T-shirts, a roll of Lifesavers, chapstick and a little package of facial tissues.”

Since that first year, the church has made a change to its gifts. Church member Chuck Geveden works for GTL, which according to its website is the correction industry’s one-stop source for integrated technology solutions.

Now, instead of two T-shirts, each inmate has $10 added to his or her phone account, and that can be used to call or Facetime family and friends.

“We are so appreciative of the partnership with Capital City,” Banta said. “While passing the gifts out, all the inmates were very appreciative.”

The gifts are funded by the church’s Generous Bucket Ministry.

“We have our offering boxes for tithes and offerings,” Sutphin said, “and we have our Generous Bucket Ministry. We ask people if they have an extra dollar or two to consider putting it in the bucket.

“It stays in the community and 100% of the funds help pay utility bills, rent, medical bills. It covers the cost of what we do with the jail.”

In addition to the Christmas packages, Capital City Christian gives a rose to each female inmate the Saturday before Valentine’s Day.

It’s another way to connect with the inmates.

“Some have made small mistakes, some have made big mistakes,” Sutphin said, “but God loves them, and we want to love on them and let them know they’re not forgotten.”

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription