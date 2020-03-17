Capital City Christian Church, 15 Locust Drive, is offering a drive-through meal program on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday.

The meal, consisting of a sandwich, chips and cookie, will be delivered in a sack.

There is no charge, and there will be a limit of six meals per car.

