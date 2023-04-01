The Capital City Classic Auto Club is hosting a free cruise-in from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

The event will take place at Independence Bank, 450 Versailles Road, and will support the Franklin County Humane Society. 

