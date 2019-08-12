Tickets are now on sale for an event that honor Frankfort native George C. Wolfe.
The Capital City Museum announced its plan to hold the event, "George C. Wolfe: At Home on Broadway," to celebrate the achievements of the four-time Tony Award winner earlier this summer. Ticket sales began on Monday.
“We expect not only local but statewide participation for this event and even some from nationally known personalities in the arts and theater world,” said , museum board president John Baughman to the State Journal when the museum announced the event. “We want to give all his friends, fans and Kentucky counterparts the opportunity to join with us in the celebration of his accomplishments.”
The celebration will be on Sunday, Oct. 20 and will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Grand Theatre with an interview of Wolfe. The subject matter will focus on Wolfe's reflections on his education and adolescent life in Frankfort, his path to success in theater, outlook for the present and projections for the future of theater arts.
After the interview, at about 5:30 p.m. there will be a social hour, followed by an honorary banquet at 6:30 p.m. in the atrium of the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History. State and local dignitaries, theater participants and friends will recognize Wolfe's national achievements.
Tickets are available on the Grand Theatre's website and are $25 to $40. Ticket sales benefit the museum.