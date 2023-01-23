The annual meeting of the Capital City Museum’s board of directors will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in the museum’s main gallery.

Dedicated to sharing the story of Frankfort and Franklin County, the Capital City Museum re-opened in 2021 after an extensive renovation. This is the first annual meeting held after re-opening. 

Capital City Museum

