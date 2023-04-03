Capital City Museum announces a temporary exhibit featuring artists from Stewart Home and School’s program StewARTS.
StewARTS, the art studio program at Stewart Home and School, is a hands-on program designed to encourage individuals with intellectual disabilities to communicate and express themselves in and through the art-making process.
The exhibit opened Saturday and is installed for one year. Capital City Museum staff worked in collaboration with Stewart Home and School staff and artists to display the work of Michael Mode, Stuart Brown, Abby Foster, Anna Murray, Aris Voyazis, Carin Cheek, Janie Buxman and Jon Buxman. Pieces on display span an array of mediums and approaches: acrylic paint, wood working, wet felt, collage, and weaving, to name a few.
“It is such a joy to see our artists grow and flourish in a community of acceptance and support,” Stewart Home and School Co-Director Dr. Kara Davies said. “What an honor to be able to work with such talented and amazing people. We are so pleased to partner with Capital City Museum to showcase some of the impressive talent at Stewart Home and School."
“The legacy of the Stewart Home and School is as historically relevant as it is contemporary,” Eleanor Hasken-Wagner, Ph.D., museum and historic sites supervisor, said. “Centering the work of current students and talented artists tells the story of Stewart Home and School beyond historical documents and artifacts. The creativity and emotion in the artwork speaks for itself.”
Dr. John D. Stewart II is part of the fifth generation of Stewarts guiding the success of Stewart Home & School.
“Since its inception, the Stewart Home and School has participated in community activities,” Stewart said. “Its founder, Dr. John Q. A. Stewart, whose picture is in the Capital City Museum, was an historic figure who as governor-appointed director of the Kentucky State Institute for the Intellectually Disabled — located in Frankfort from 1878 until 1893 — was one of our nation’s first advocates for vocational training and community integration for those with disability but with capability.
“That was one of the founding principles of the school he began in 1893 and it continues today with its work program as well as activities, and art, music and theater.”
The exhibit is on display at the Capital City Museum in the Russell Hatter Library. The exhibit is open to the public during museum operating hours, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free.
The museum is located at 325 Ann St. For more information on exhibits at the museum visit CapitalCityMuseum.com or its social media pages, @capcitymuseum.
