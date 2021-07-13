The Capital City Museum has received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $8,000.

The HOKC grant award will be used to create an exhibit for the museum on the history of African Americans in Frankfort. This exhibit will explore the stories and history of Frankfort’s African-American residents, churches, schools and neighborhoods, including those replaced by urban renewal. The museum is completing a 12-month major renovation project and this grant award is the first step in bringing this specific exhibit to life.

The Capital City Museum serves the entire population of the City of Frankfort and Franklin County, as well as visitors and tourists, by collecting, preserving, and presenting the rich history of Frankfort through exhibition, tours, live and virtual programs about stories most important to our community.

For more information about the Capital City Museum, visit www.capitalcitymuseum.com.

