Capital City Museum has been chosen as one of 98 institutions in the U.S. to participate in the Collections Assessment for Preservation (CAP) program.
CAP helps museums improve the care of their collections by providing support for a general conservation assessment of the museum’s collection and building. The Capital City Museum will work with a team of preservation professionals to identify preventive conservation priorities. The final assessment report will help the museum prioritize its collections care efforts in the coming years.
“Under the direction of City Historian Beth Shields, the Capital City Museum is grateful to have been selected to participate in the CAP program. We view the ongoing work of advancing our collections storage and management as the next, logical step in our year-long renovations,” said Eleanor Hasken-Wagner, museum and historic sites supervisor.
The CAP program is administered by the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation through a cooperative agreement with the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The Foundation for Advancement in Conservation saves cultural heritage for future generations, protecting it from decay and destruction. Learn more about FAIC at www.culturalheritage.org/foundation.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. IMLS works to advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries and related organizations through grant making, research, and policy development. The institute’s vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov.
The Capital City Museum is located at 325 Ann St. It specializes in stories of Frankfort and Franklin County and is open from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday–Saturday with free admission. Contact Eleanor Hasken-Wagner 502-696-0607 or ehasken@frankfort.ky.gov. Learn more at capitalcitymuseum.com.
