Frankfort’s Capital City Museum has selected a new logo to compliment the interior renovations completed over the past year.
The logo, designed in collaboration with Joanna Hay and Brett Sackett of Joanna Hay Productions, and Eleanor Hasken-Wagner, Museum and Historic Sites Supervisor, is carefully curated as a timeless reminder of the relevance of our local history.
“Created with the future of our organization in mind, this logo represents the pathway to history — one that is open and welcoming," Hasken-Wagner said. "The archway mirrors our museum entrance, which was constructed during the renovation to replicate the motif of our main gallery windows.
"Importantly, however, the logo carries a message of invitation. No matter your background we invite you to enter the Capital City Museum’s doors."
The Capital City Museum commissioned local artist Grace Rogers to add the logo to the sign on the side of the building, which was unveiled in late December. The logo is the final addition to the sign, which was also painted by Rogers. The sign and logo were made possible thanks to a generous donation by William Hinkebein.
The Capital City Museum is located at 325 Ann St. Museum staff encourages visitors to utilize the signage as a photo opportunity. The museum specializes in presenting and sharing stories of Frankfort and Franklin County. It is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Saturday with free admission.
