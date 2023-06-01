The Capital Expo Festival got underway Thursday night with the opening of the carnival at River View Park. The festival continues Friday and Saturday with a little something for everyone.

Started in 1973, the event marks its 50th anniversary in 2023 following a several-year hiatus due to the demolition of the Capital Plaza, Fountain Shoppes and Frankfort Convention Center and a global pandemic.

Expo 2023 schedule

Capital Expo — June 1-3, 2023

+9 
+9 
060123_Expo_hb-1.jpg
+9 
+9 
060123_Expo_hb-2.jpg
+9 
+9 
060123_Expo_hb-3.jpg
+9 
+9 
060123_Expo_hb-4.jpg
+9 
+9 
060123_Expo_hb-5.jpg
Expo Map - 1

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription