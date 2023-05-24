The Capital Expo Festival will return to downtown Frankfort for two days filled with a little something for everyone.
Started in 1973, the event marks its 50th anniversary in 2023 following a several-year hiatus due to the demolition of the Capital Plaza, Fountain Shoppes and Frankfort Convention Center and a global pandemic.
The carnival is open 5-10 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, with vendors, artisans and crafters set up from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. both Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3.
Among the featured artisans are primitive woodcrafts, wearable art, mosaics, handmade sterling silver and gemstone jewelry, paintings, pottery, hand turned wooden bowls, Kentucky Crafted and Kentucky Proud items, woodworking and more.
From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., those who donate during the Billy Noblitt Memorial Blood Drive will receive a free lunch and T-shirt.
SOS Band will perform from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with The Jeff Barnes Band playing from 3-4:40 p.m. Friends and Family Band will take the stage from 5-7 p.m.
The carnival slated to be open from 3:30-10 p.m. and a classic car cruise-in is planned from 5-8 p.m.
The expo opening ceremony will get underway at 7:10 p.m. followed by the Capital Expo Idol Final Competition from 7:30-10 p.m.
Be downtown bright and early on Saturday, June 3, for the Funnel Cake 5K, which starts at 8:30 a.m.
A children’s festival for kids ages 2-12 will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with carnival hours scheduled from noon to 10 p.m.
Entertainmentwise, Hicktown Romeo will play from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Cross Eyed Mary taking over from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The Bill May 5 featuring Johnny Edwards (formerly of Foreigner) will perform from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with Twist of Fate playing the nightcap from 8-10:05 p.m.
The Rumble on the River fireworks show will begin at 10:05 p.m.
