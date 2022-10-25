From left are Commissioners Leesa Unger, Kelly May and Katrisha Waldridge, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, City Manager Laura Hagg, City Clerk Chermie Maxwell and City Solicitor Laura Ross. (Coutesy of YouTube)
In an unusually abbreviated regular meeting of the Frankfort Board of Commissioners,and the last one before the 2022 election,members adopted several resolutions regardingbenefits for city employees, as well assigning on to adevelopment planwith the board of Capital Expo that would potentially see the return of the festival downtown next June.
Action items passed in the meeting included the adoption of new health insurance premiums for city workers, which would see the first increase in premium costs in several years. Thecost will increase approximately $8 per paycheck at the highest coverage levels, with other increases falling below that threshold.
The board also voted to adopt a six-week parental leave employee benefit plan, which will match a similar plan in Versailles, keeping the city’s benefit package more competitive with surroundingcommunities.
The city will also see a consolidation of their investment policies, streamlining the city’s investment portfolioprogram, which was adopted in December 1994.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson read a resolution from the city at the start of the meeting issuing a formal apology for any part that local elected officials played in the lynchings of John Maxey and Marshall Boston, as well as any other victims of this type of crime.This resolution will be recorded at the Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery, Alabama.
Dr. Katie Richardson, PhD, presented preliminary findings from the National Renewable EnergyLaboratory over Zoom, detailing some of theinitialsteps thecitycould take toattaintheir goal of 100% clean energy by 2030, includinginvesting in third-party agencies toprovidesolar energy access.
This investment would be a lower capital outlay than building solar arraysin-house andwould offer thecitymore flexibility along with the use of renewable energy credits. Richardson also detailedhow the city could use funds made available through the federal Inflation Reduction Act to help offset costs.
NREL will continue to research options for the city over the next severalmonths andrefine steps that the Board can take to adopt green energy policies.
In an exciting development,the cityentered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Capital Expo Board of Directors. This plan would see the festival return to downtown Frankfort the first weekend ofJune2023. This would be the first edition of the festival, a Frankfort staple since 1974, since the demolition plans for the Capital PlazaComplex were announced in 2016.
Board Secretary Becky Long appeared in front of the Commission, detailing the tentative plans for the event. This would includereturning favorites such as carnival rides, kids festival, food vendors, live music andup to 40juried craft vendors. Organizers also plan to host a car and motorcycle show, as well as the return of the Funnel Cake 5K race.
Expo would set up downtown between the Farmers Market pavilion at Riverview Park and State Stadium behind Commonwealth CreditUnion andwould see events set up throughout the Broadway/Old Capitol corridor.
Commissioner Kelly May expressed concerns about dealing with vehicular as well as pedestrian traffic for the event, which is one of the key logistical concerns that the Expo Board wants to work out with both the city and downtown merchants. Expo also wants toutilizethe M.I.X. District guidelines to allow District-participating businesses to be the sole purveyor of alcoholic beverages for the event.
