102622 City commission

From left are Commissioners Leesa Unger, Kelly May and Katrisha Waldridge, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, City Manager Laura Hagg, City Clerk Chermie Maxwell and City Solicitor Laura Ross. (Coutesy of YouTube)

In an unusually abbreviated regular meeting of the Frankfort Board of Commissioners, and the last one before the 2022 election, members adopted several resolutions regarding benefits for city employees, as well as signing on to a development plan with the board of Capital Expo that would potentially see the return of the festival downtown next June. 

Action items passed in the meeting included the adoption of new health insurance premiums for city workers, which would see the first increase in premium costs in several years. The cost will increase approximately $8 per paycheck at the highest coverage levels, with other increases falling below that threshold. 

