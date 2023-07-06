Tickets for FrankfortCon, the capital city’s premiere comic book and pop culture convention, are now on sale.

The event, which is slated from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at the Capital Plaza Hotel, will feature more than 125 exhibitors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, games, movies, television, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel plus much more. In addition, a roster of comic industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities are in attendance for attendees to meet and greet.

Cosplayers

From left to right are Eve Seow as Snow Miku, Isabel Hamilton as Nightmare from IDV, Ice Davenport as Klee from "Genshin Impact" and Tuesday Letz as Diona. FrankfortCon returns to the Capital Plaza Hotel on July 15. (State Journal file photo)

