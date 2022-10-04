On Saturday, Capital Pride returns in full form on the Old Capitol Lawn and Broadway. Featuring events for the whole family from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., this celebration of equality will host live music, drag performances, food trucks, a vendor marketplace and a special kids’ activity area. Local non-profits and businesses will have booths set up around the Old Capitol grounds. 

