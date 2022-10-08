One could not have asked for better weather on Saturday afternoon as hundreds of people gathered at the Old Capitol to celebrate inclusion and diversity in Frankfort with the Capital Pride Festival.
The annual event, which is put on by the Capital Pride organization, dates back to 2017. Saturday was the first time in two years that the event was held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Capital Pride President Bruce Brooks dubbed this year's celebration "Frankfort's back with pride" and said though it was a little smaller than previous years, that was to be expected.
"We are in a rebuilding year," he told The State Journal. "Today is about creating a safe space, a positive space, for all these varied families to have a lovely day in the park. Thank goodness our weather is so beautiful. That is what we are doing today. Just celebrating being happy where we are."
The event, which was scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featured dozens of booths that offered everything from face painting to community guides and resources for people in LGBTQ circles.
Some people taking part in the festivities noted how far the celebration in the local community has come.
Frankfort native Mike Grimes said that in more than six decades he has been in the area, the local LGBTQ community has only been able to publicly celebrate in the last six. Despite the previously slow growth, Grimes says he is hopeful for the future.
"It is not going to be easy, nobody said it was going to be easy," Grimes noted. "But you've got to be who you are. That is really the only right you have. Though the young people today are not that inhibited. They are out there. It took me 35 years."
Elected officials from the city and county were on hand for the festivities. Mayor Layne Wilkerson said that it is important for the city to support communities such as LGBTQ.
"One of our strategic areas of focus is promoting the values of inclusion and equity here in Frankfort," Wilkerson said after he addressed the crowd.
Frankfort Commissioner Leesa Unger said that day was about all about love.
"We are inclusive for all," she commented. "We want Frankfort and everybody here to feel accepted. Pride is all about love. Love who you want to love and love who you are."
One of the main attractions for Pride Day was the drag show which featured some of the area's premiere drag queens and kings.
Winchester-based performer Poly Tics, the show's MC, said it was good to see the crowd regardless of the size.
"The thing about drag shows is that it is not always about the people, it's about the energy they bring," Tics stated. "It can be a crowd of five people. If they are loving it and hooting and hollering, it's a good time for us. Same if it's a crowd of hundreds of people. With these small town Prides, it's just nice to see people come out. To see other people in the community live their true lives, their best lives. For us drag performers, it is just fun to be a part of that."
Kenneth J. Squires, a drag king taking part in the show, said that he was encouraged to see the turnout.
"It is awesome to see all these people," he observed. "Especially the kids because they need a lot of support and they need to see this kind of stuff. Kind of like an education. But other than that this is just a lot of fun."
A block to the north of the Old Capitol, Pride Fest was being infused with the German tradition of Oktoberfest the Sig Luscher Brewery.
In addition to a special Oktoberfest-style lager, the brewery added to the Pride Celebration with a slew of live band performances and food trucks from all over central Kentucky.
Sig Luscher President Tim Luscher said that he scheduled his fest with the one down the street as a way of showing support and giving back to the LGBTQ community and to Frankfort at large.
"Frankfort is a an inclusive community," Luscher told The State Journal. "We are very proud of the fact that we are part of that community. We want everyone to come downtown and feel that they are safe and to have a good time."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.