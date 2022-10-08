One could not have asked for better weather on Saturday afternoon as hundreds of people gathered at the Old Capitol to celebrate inclusion and diversity in Frankfort with the Capital Pride Festival. 

The annual event, which is put on by the Capital Pride organization, dates back to 2017. Saturday was the first time in two years that the event was held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DSC_9014.JPG

Capital City Pride President Bruce Brooks addresses the crowd that gathered for the festival. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
DSC_9059.JPG

Drag performer Poly Tics performed for the crowd at the Capital City Pride event. ((Ben Mackin | State Journal)
DSC_8976.JPG

Decorations for the Capital Pride festival at the Old Capitol. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

