Rally-goers took over the Capitol for the second straight day Sunday — this time with fewer signs and more weapons.

Men and women, many of whom were strapped with firearms, kicked off the Patriot Day/Second Amendment Rally by singing the complete lyrics to “The Star Spangled Banner.”

The lyrics to the song as well as copies of the Constitution were handed out to attendees.

Organizer Ben Kennedy said by exercising their Second Amendment rights rally-goers were defending all of their rights.

