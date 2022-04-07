During his Team Kentucky update Thursday Gov. Andy Beshear announced two events planned for next week on the Capitol grounds.

On Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. Beshear will host his first Governor's Prayer Breakfast on the south lawn of the Capitol.

State leaders from all three branches of government will join religious leaders to recognize Kentuckians living their faith through service to others.

Tshiebwe_submitted.JPG

Oscar Tshiebwe will be the keynote speaker at the Governor's Prayer Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. (Vicky Graff photo)

The Ukrainian Pentecostal Church of Lexington choir will perform and Oscar Tshiebwe, University of Kentucky men’s basketball player, SEC Player of the Year and National Player of the Year, will deliver the keynote speech.

A limited number of tables are still available for purchase in advance at $200 each; please call 859-338-0072 or email swhitely@ncfgiving.com for more information. Individual tickets will be available the day of the event if space allows.

On Saturday, April 16, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., Beshear will host a prayer service and Easter egg hunt for Kentucky families on the State Capitol terrace. This event is free to attend.

“After such a difficult two years, these celebrations are going to mean even more, and I can’t wait to enjoy them with my family and with so many other Kentucky families,” Beshear said.

