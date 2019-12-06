On Saturday, the capital city will restart a timeless, beloved Christmas tradition with the annual Frankfort Christmas Parade followed by the lighting of the governor’s Christmas tree.
The parade steps off from High Street at 6 p.m. ending at the Capitol Circle, 700 Capital Ave.
The tree lighting, which will be attended by both Gov. Matt Bevin and Gov.-elect Andy Beshear, will immediately follow. Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies will be offered.
Afterwards, attendees are invited to walk through the decorated Governor’s Mansion and meet with Santa Claus.