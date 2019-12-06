Kentucky State Capitol hosts annual tree lighting

Gov. Matt Bevin and Santa Claus pull a lever to light a Christmas tree at the Kentucky State Capitol in 2017. Bevin and Santa were joined by Frankfort Mayor Bill May, right, First Lady Glenna Bevin, back left, and Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, back right. (State Journal file photo)

On Saturday, the capital city will restart a timeless, beloved Christmas tradition with the annual Frankfort Christmas Parade followed by the lighting of the governor’s Christmas tree.

The parade steps off from High Street at 6 p.m. ending at the Capitol Circle, 700 Capital Ave.

The tree lighting, which will be attended by both Gov. Matt Bevin and Gov.-elect Andy Beshear, will immediately follow. Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies will be offered.

Afterwards, attendees are invited to walk through the decorated Governor’s Mansion and meet with Santa Claus.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription