East Main Street from Spaghetti Junction to Westover Road was temporarily shut down Tuesday afternoon following an injury motor vehicle accident.

According to dispatch reports, a vehicle struck the Church of the Pentecost near a gas line around 2 p.m. One report indicated that a small explosion occurred before both the car and the church caught fire. In addition to Fire and EMS, technicians from Columbia Gas were on scene to shut off lines to the building.

