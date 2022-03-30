A consultant is now under contract for the Frankfort CARES Coalition.
At Monday’s voting meeting the city commission authorized staff to enter into a six-month, $30,000 contract with the McNary Group, who will serve as the consultant for the CARES Coalition.
“As you know the Frankfort CARES Coalition is a community group made up of social service agencies in the Frankfort community and this consultant will help them to formalize to become a 501(c)(3) organization,” City Manager Laura Hagg told city leaders.
Originally formed in 2020 to address homelessness and shelter issues in Frankfort, the CARES Coalition steering committee spent much of 2021 concocting a proposal on how the nonprofit organization will operate.
In late December the city commission allocated $30,000 to contract a nonprofit consultant with the hope that the Franklin County Fiscal Court would reimburse half the amount.
However, at its Jan. 7 meeting county leaders opted not to contribute with only 6th District Magistrate Lambert Moore and Judge-Executive Huston Wells voting in favor in a 5-2 vote.
Once it is formalized the CARES Coalition will address four main areas — homelessness reduction, affordable housing, community advocacy and agency training.
The Frankfort CARES Coalition steering committee and the city’s legal staff put out a Request For Qualifications (RFQ) for consultants in January.
The McNary Group, one of four respondents to the RFQ, was selected after the proposals were evaluated and scored.
“The response met all the outlined criteria and the respondent brings a long history of working with nonprofit organizations and coalitions, in addition to having experience specifically in the homeless and housing area, which will bring an added benefit to the CARES Coalition project,” said Blair Hecker, the city’s community engagement project manager.
In her presentation to city leaders in December, Hecker pointed out that homelessness has increased during the coronavirus pandemic and used graphs to show data received from a community-based survey done through the city’s public engagement platform, Frankly Speaking.
The data showed an increase in homelessness, hunger and substance abuse throughout Frankfort. It also showed the community wants to work together and focus on homelessness prevention.
“This has been a long time coming — for more than a year or so —and we are excited to support the Frankfort CARES Coalition to get them launched,” Hagg added.
Headquartered in Louisville, the McNary Group has worked with more than 60 local, state and national nonprofit and public organizations.
According to the consultant’s website, the group’s vision is to build strong communities through equitable systems.
“We are driven by the values of equity, compassion, social and economic justice integrity and ethics,” it states.
The $30,000 contract is broken up into $5,000 monthly increments over a six-month period.
Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge questioned what the coalition plans to do once the contract runs out.
“Have we thought about what that looks like going into another winter? Do we know what our next step is for that? We’re hoping to get grants — that’s the purpose,” she said.
Hagg replied that she didn’t know the answer but will reach out and share those concerns with the McNary Group and report back.
