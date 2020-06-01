Michael Taylor, Kentucky Market president for CareSource, a multi-state managed care plan, announced a donation of $90,000 to the Frankfort First Foundation for the REOPEN Frankfort Grant Fund that supports small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.
Funds could help businesses pay rent, employee salaries and operating costs as a stop-gap relief pending the release and distribution of anticipated federal and state aid with grants available as contributions allow. The turnaround on requests and approvals will be quick, with a goal of awarding and distributing funds within a few weeks of the closure of the application window.
“The REOPEN Frankfort Grant Program is an example of open-hearted community investment that will enhance what is currently available to our local businesses in need, and hopefully bring immediate support to our Frankfort business community,” said Carmen Inman, president and CEO of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The Frankfort Area Chamber and Frankfort First Foundation Board of Directors are excited and so honored with the CareSource Foundation Grant.”
The Dayton-based health plan has pivoted its charitable resources to support both front line health care providers, to meet the variable community needs around social determinants of health and, most recently, to support small businesses in its local markets.
“CareSource’s history of supporting both the health of our members and the surrounding communities made our choice to support the REOPEN Frankfort Grant Fund quite clear,” Taylor said. “We are proud to help our local Kentuckians through these unprecedented times as a partner of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce.”
For more information on the REOPEN Frankfort Grant Fund criteria and application, businesses may visit https://frankfortky.info/covid-19-small-business-resources/reopen-frankfort.
