Frankfort's Julian Carroll was one of five former governors and their spouses to receive the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday, as part of a bipartisan effort to ensure Kentuckians of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.
Carroll, who served as governor from 1974-79, John Y. Brown Jr., Martha Layne Collins and Bill Collins, Ernie and Glenna Fletcher and Steve and Jane Beshear were all vaccinated.
“We all look forward to the day we can get back out into the Kentucky communities we love so much and gather with our friends and family, but until then, we urge our fellow Kentuckians to wear masks, limit their gatherings and take the vaccine,” they said in a joint statement.
“This vaccine is a medical miracle — the shot of hope Kentuckians and Americans have been looking forward to for almost a year to save lives, reduce the spread of this deadly virus, allow more of our neighbors to return to work and ensure our children and educators can safely return to school. This vaccine is safe, effective and our best hope of defeating COVID. We urge all Kentuckians to roll up their sleeves, take the fight to COVID and do their part to move the commonwealth forward.”
As of Monday, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered to more than 60,000 Kentuckians, mainly health care workers. With both vaccines, a second dose is required three to four weeks later. To date, Kentucky has received more than 120,000 doses of vaccine. The state is expected to receive 53,700 additional doses with 27,300 from Pfizer and 26,400 from Moderna this week.
“These men and women showed their willingness to lead once again by stepping forward, regardless of party, age or geography, to spotlight the safety and the value of this vaccine in ending this nightmare for Kentucky and emerging a better commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Thanks to them for demonstrating the importance of this vaccine in saving our fellow Kentuckians and ending this pandemic.”
Former Gov. Paul Patton and his wife, Judi, are receiving the vaccine in Pikeville. Former Gov. Brereton Jones and his wife, Libby, were unable to attend Monday but said they support the vaccines and will receive them as soon as possible.
