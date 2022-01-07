Ken Carroll is joining the race for county judge-executive. So far, he is the only Republican that has filed.
Carroll was born in western Kentucky and moved to Franklin County in 1972, shortly after his father, former governor and state senator Julian Carroll, took office as lieutenant governor. He married a “Franklin County girl” and had two sons. He now has three grandchildren.
He formerly worked in Kentucky state government in economic development, as well as at the University of Kentucky’s engineering department. He now works with a 501(c)3 called Advanced Manufacturing Professionals, which focuses on enhancing the image of the manufacturing industry and its career pathways, as well as better improving the ways manufacturing workers can access training and more career opportunities.
Carroll is very focused on careers, which he differentiated from jobs. He told The State Journal he wants to implement what he calls smart growth, which he defines as “streamlining zoning, permitting and inspection processes.” He said he aims to rehabilitate Frankfort and Franklin County’s image as more business and industry friendly.
“Many developers that, I understand, will not develop residential, commercial, industrial properties here because our policies in those areas I just mentioned are so onerous,” he explained.
In order to do this, Carroll wants to discuss and collaborate with different communities individually in order to address their concerns with potential development. He hopes to have those discussions continue into the fiscal court.
Another aspect of Carroll’s smart growth strategy is to create better education opportunities, especially those that focus on technical careers. This would include changing the perception of advanced manufacturing careers as being dark, dirty and dangerous, and instead focusing on modern manufacturing plants, such as the Toyota plant in Georgetown.
Another issue to be tackled is the feelings around automation in manufacturing. Carroll said people are apprehensive to pursue a career in that field because they fear their position will be given to a robot.
“Well, it couldn’t be farther from the truth. It’s always gonna take a certain amount of human intelligence and ability to do things,” he explained.
Carroll added while robotics may advance to the point where it can replicate the dexterity of the human hand “we’re far from it.”
In addition to manufacturing, he highlighted healthcare as a sector with increasing opportunities in technological careers, as well as information technology and the trades.
Community safety is another important factor in recruiting businesses, Carroll said. He stressed businesses will not want to open a location in an area that has a high crime rate. Because of that, Carroll said he is a strong supporter of police, and how they keep communities safe.
“Back last year when everybody was beating down the blue, I stood up for the blue, and still do.” He continued, “Now, we’re dealing with human beings here, and they’re gonna make mistakes, but they’re also the ones that stand between us and crime to help protect us and keep our homes safe, and our communities safe.”
Carroll stressed the importance of keeping workers and jobs closer to Frankfort and Franklin County. He said the pandemic has shown that the area suffers if there are not enough jobs close by.
“I wanna make sure, through smart growth, that we build those careers to make sure that we have more of our folks staying closer to home, not having to leave for opportunities elsewhere,” he stated.
Infrastructure maintenance and repair is also important to Carroll’s smart growth plan, specifically in the areas of sanitation and water. He said that new career opportunities will grow revenue for the city and county and, with that money, local government must invest in cheaper and better infrastructure.
Food and water security play a big role in smart growth. Along with investing in more local food production, Carroll said Kentucky must protect its water supplies for the future. He cited California and the rest of the western United States as examples of what the future value of water could be.
“I think water could become the new oil of our generation. We’re very blessed to have it. We have to make sure we take good care of it and use it to produce clean water especially in times of crisis,” he said.
Carroll stressed that, “we need to love each other.” In order for smart growth to work, he said, people need to come together in areas of consensus. Only through that, he said, could we move forward as a community.
As far as some of his views, Carroll said the Democratic Party left him. While he did run as an independent in his 2020 bid for state senate, he registered as a Republican before filing for the judge-executive race on Wednesday.
Though he does support the vaccine, and is fully vaccinated himself, Carroll does not support a vaccine mandate. He said it comes down to the issue of body autonomy.
“I think once you give up the liberty of your body, as well as everything else, what do you have left?” he said.
He is pro-life and supports families because, “the family unit is the basic unit for a civil society, which we need more of.”
When asked about the community’s desire for an indoor swimming facility since the closure of the downtown YMCA and Kentucky State University indoor pools, he said he would be in favor of putting one at Lakeview Park, along with other revenue-generating amenities, depending on certain criteria.
“What’s the project gonna cost? What’s the cost-benefit ratio for whatever’s put in there? If we can prove that any of those amenities can be self supporting beyond even the rental or the leasing of those facilities, to generating other dollars, tourism dollars in the community … I think the answer’s yes, but it’s got to be tempered, like everything else.
“It’s about collaboration," he added. "It’s about going to different parts of the community, not because it’s just election time, because it’s the right thing to do.”
