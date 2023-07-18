92.

That is the number of abused, neglected and dependent children that are currently being served by Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Bluegrass volunteers in Franklin, Anderson, Boyle and Mercer counties.

020221 CASA of the Bluegrass

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription