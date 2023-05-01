CASA of the Bluegrass has an urgent need for volunteer advocates. Members of the community can positively impact the lives of abused and neglected children by serving as Court Appointed Special Advocates.      

In 2022, there were a total of 540 new cases of abuse, neglect, and dependency throughout CASA of the Bluegrass’ four service counties (Anderson 110, Boyle 137, Frankfort 169 and Mercer 124). This emphasizes the need for advocacy, considering that CASA could only support and close roughly 102 of those cases-ensuring that those children have a safe and permanent home. Although CASA of the Bluegrass and its Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) continue to serve children each year, the need for CASA volunteers continues to grow as more children enter the court system. CASA of the Bluegrass will begin training for new volunteers on Tuesday, May 16.  

CASA staff

CASA staff include, from left, Anne Kerbaugh, Deanna Tracy, Gail Wright, Remonica Garr-Conner, Heidi Hiemstra, Casey Atwood and Tami Wilson. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription