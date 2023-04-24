DANVILLE — Year upon year, CASA of the Bluegrass’ Derby Gala proves to be a night for community engagement and support. Information and networking allow the nonprofit an opportunity to fundraise for the mission of recruiting and training Court-Appointed Special Advocates so every child who has experienced abuse, neglect or dependency can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive. 

The communal event brought in individuals from local businesses, court systems and agencies out of all four service regions. CASA honored Family Court Judge for the 50th Judicial Circuit, Bruce Petrie and his staff, Ramona Gabbard, Andrea Mesplay and William “Lane” Stevens III. The Danville Country Club had an attendee count of over 200. Petrie gave a speech and spoke on behalf of his staff mentioning key characteristics of  success and building a team that can last the test of time.

CASA staff

CASA staff include, from left, Anne Kerbaugh, Deanna Tracy, Gail Wright, Remonica Garr-Conner, Heidi Hiemstra, Casey Atwood and Tami Wilson. (Photo submitted)

