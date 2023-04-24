DANVILLE — Year upon year, CASA of the Bluegrass’ Derby Gala proves to be a night for community engagement and support. Information and networking allow the nonprofit an opportunity to fundraise for the mission of recruiting and training Court-Appointed Special Advocates so every child who has experienced abuse, neglect or dependency can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive.
The communal event brought in individuals from local businesses, court systems and agencies out of all four service regions. CASA honored Family Court Judge for the 50th Judicial Circuit, Bruce Petrie and his staff, Ramona Gabbard, Andrea Mesplay and William “Lane” Stevens III. The Danville Country Club had an attendee count of over 200. Petrie gave a speech and spoke on behalf of his staff mentioning key characteristics of success and building a team that can last the test of time.
CASA Director Tami Wilson engaged the audience by expressing gratitude and giving examples of how nurturing and “pouring into children, staff and community” creates a world of positive change. Kentucky is consistently one of the top five states in the nation for child related abuse/crime.
While the gala also serves as an appreciation event, fundraising efforts such as the silent auction bring in funds to help support CASA of the Bluegrass’ non-profit ventures throughout the year. Monetary contributions and child appropriate donations are always accepted by drop off at any CASA office (Anderson, Boyle or Franklin County).
Serving abused, neglected, and dependent children in Anderson, Boyle, Franklin and Mercer counties, advocates are appointed and empowered directly by the courts. CASA volunteers encourage and make recommendations for a child/children’s best interest by providing critical information about the needs and well-being of child victims in order to support a family court judge’s decision.
CASA of the Bluegrass will begin volunteer training in mid-late May. Meetings will be held in-person at the CASA office one day a week for eight weeks. CASA also offers a virtual option for those who may have time constraints. CASA has assisted in closing cases and finding permanency for hundreds of children — ensuring that they have a safe and permanent home. By becoming a CASA volunteer, community members join a movement in changing the life of a child. CASAs are required to be 21 years of age, pass a background check and commit their time.
For more information visit casaofthebluegrass.org and for additional inquiries about donating or becoming a CASA Volunteer, contact community engagement coordinator Remonica Garr Conner at CASA of the Bluegrass, 859.936.3510 or email Remonica@casaofthebluegrass.org
