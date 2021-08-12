In 2020, there were 162 new cases of child abuse and neglect in Franklin County. Although CASA of the Bluegrass and its Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) continue to serve children each year, the need for CASA volunteers continues to grow as more children enter the court system. CASA of the Bluegrass will begin training for new volunteers on Sept. 16.  

A CASA is a trained community of volunteers appointed by Judge Squire Williams III, Family Court judge for the 48th Judicial Circuit.

CASA volunteers work one-on-one with an abused or neglected child, advocating for his or her best interests. They speak up for children who are brought before the Franklin County Family Court and bring urgency to a child's needs both in and out of the courtroom.

CASA volunteers advocate for the safety, permanency, and well-being of children through independent recommendations. The role of the volunteer is defined in Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) Chapter 620.00 and must comply with the National CASA Association and Kentucky CASA Network Standards for Programs.

CASA volunteers do not require any specific education, but must be at least 21 years of age, possess a valid driver’s license, and pass a background check. CASA of the Bluegrass seeks compassion, objectivity and a commitment to a child’s best interest. 

In 2020 CASA of the Bluegrass advocated for 295 individual child victims across Boyle, Mercer, Anderson, and Franklin counties. They assisted in closing cases and finding permanency for 166 children — ensuring that they have a safe and permanent home.

Become a CASA volunteer and join the movement in changing the life of a child. CASA of the Bluegrass is a Heart of Kentucky United Way and United Way of the Bluegrass partner.

CASA Volunteer Training consists of court observation, in-class/virtual sessions, and coursework. Training will begin Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. Both virtual and in-person training available. 

For additional information and to register, please Jody Spaulding at CASA of the Bluegrass, 502-875-0702 or jody@casaofthebluegrass.org.

