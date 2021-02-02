020221 CASA of the Bluegrass

CASA of the Bluegrass is in need of more volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates for Franklin County children whose lives have been impacted by abuse or neglect.

The need for volunteers continues to grow as more children enter the court system, officials said. Last year, there were 162 new cases of child abuse and neglect reported in the county.

Advocates are trained community volunteers appointed by 48th Judicial Circuit Family Court Judge Squire Williams III and work one-on-one with children, advocating for the child’s best interests.

“They speak up for children who are brought before the Franklin County Family Court and bring urgency to a child’s needs both in and out of the courtroom,” officials said in a news release. “CASA volunteers advocate for the safety, permanency and well-being of children through independent recommendations. The role of the volunteer is defined in Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) Chapter 620.00 and must comply with the National CASA Association and Kentucky CASA Network Standards for Programs.”

CASA volunteers do not require any specific education but must be at least 21 years old, possess a valid driver’s license and pass a background check. 

In 2020 CASA of the Bluegrass advocated for 295 individual child victims across Boyle, Mercer, Anderson and Franklin counties. The organization assisted in closing cases and finding permanency for 166 children.

Training for new CASA volunteers, which includes court observation, in-class/virtual sessions and coursework, starts March 2 at 6 p.m. and will be virtual.

For more information and to register, contact Jody Spaulding at CASA of the Bluegrass at 502-875-0702 or jody@casaofthebluegrass.org

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription