Volunteers needed
Casey Atwood

Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Bluegrass invites community members, business owners and inquirers to an open house informational session 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7, at the Frankfort CASA office located at 315 W. Main St., Suite 208.

Prospective volunteers are encouraged to ask questions, mingle and learn more about the CASA mission. At the gathering, staff will give introductions, a walkthrough of the facility and expectations that CASA has for its volunteers.

