An informational community meeting for those thinking about volunteering as a Court Appointed Special Advocate with CASA of the Bluegrass is planned from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 13.
CASA of the Bluegrass recruits, trains and oversees community volunteers who serve as advocates for children of abuse or neglect in the family court system in Franklin, Anderson, Boyle and Mercer counties and is searching for individuals to join the team. CASA volunteers are sworn officers of the family court system.
“CASA serves not only as an extra set of eyes and ears for the court, but also as an invaluable resource for families in crisis. Always, CASA’s involvement with children gives them a strong voice when a strong voice is needed most,” explained Family Court Judge Squire Williams.
To apply online, go to www.casaofthebluegrass.org. CASA of the Bluegrass is located at 315 W. Main St. #208.