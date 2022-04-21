CASA of the Bluegrass will always need volunteers. Although CASA and its Court Appointed Special Advocates continue to serve children each year, the need for CASA volunteers continues to grow as more children enter the court system.
The “Paint the Town Blue” campaign is an initiative that seeks to bring prevention and awareness of child abuse to the forefront. By making a positive difference in the community, CASA and volunteers can help lead the way and become one step closer to eradicating the exploitation of children.
To give recognition to an unfathomable truth, CASA of the Bluegrass and local businesses are painting the town blue (Anderson, Boyle, Franklin and Mercer County). Through the simple act of wearing blue, the community can work in tandem to bring awareness.
On April 11, CASA Program Development Coordinator, Jody Spaulding and Volunteer Coordinator, Colleen Gehlbach participated at the Capital for Child Abuse Prevention. The Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass, Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky and CASA if the Bluegrass partnered with other local organizations to plant approximately 1,000 blue pinwheels in the front lawn of the Capitol in honor or child victims and the prevention of maltreatment. It has become a national symbol for preventing child abuse.
In attendance, Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy provided support and encouragement.
“Every child deserves a safe, healthy, nurturing environment to grow up in," Spaulding said. "What commitment will you make to prevent child abuse and neglect?”
Later that day in Danville, Volunteer and Community Engagement Coordinator, Remonica Garr-Conner spoke before Danville’s City Commission meeting and planted pinwheels for prevention with director Tami Wilson and volunteer coordinator Anne Kerbaugh.
A portion of Garr-Conner’s speech was as follows: “I speak before you today with similar verbiage as I did last year. As court appointed special advocates it is our mission to spread awareness of child abuse, dependency and neglect. We walk with a child through the court system so that every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home and the opportunity to thrive."
Kentucky was ranked first in the nation for child abuse for three straight years, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Kentucky was ranked fifth in 2021.
At this very moment CASA of the Bluegrass has 43 active cases with 76 children in Boyle and Mercer County. Including our affiliate counties Anderson and Franklin, the number climbs to 73 cases with 138 children.
The state of Kentucky as a whole has 17,809 children who have been victims of child abuse and neglect as of the current fiscal year, according to Administrative Office of the court records.
CASA received a plaque proclamation from the City of Danville claiming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and gave commissioners gold logo pins and pinwheel pins.
CASA’s Paint the Town Blue campaigns is a visual reminder throughout the month of April that there is always a need for child advocacy and protection in communities. It is CASA’s goal to not only turn local businesses and communities blue, but the entire state of Kentucky in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
For additional information regarding donations, speaking engagements or volunteering, please contact Remonica Garr-Conner at CASA of the Bluegrass at 859-936-3510 or remonica@casaofthebluegrass.org.
