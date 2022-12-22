122222.CASA Bears_submitted.jpg

CASA of the Bluegrass conducted a fundraiser where members of the community could “Sponsor A Bear” for a child served by the CASA program. The bears clothed and accessorized to match the child’s individual interests. (Photo submitted)

Beginning on Oct. 15 and continuing through Nov. 15, CASA of the Bluegrass conducted a fundraiser where members of the community could “Sponsor A Bear” for a child served by the CASA program.

The mission of CASA of the Bluegrass is to provide court appointed special advocates in the Anderson, Boyle, Franklin and Mercer County Family Court Systems so that every abused or neglected child can be safe, receive permanence, and have the opportunity to thrive.

