CASA of the Bluegrass conducted a fundraiser where members of the community could “Sponsor A Bear” for a child served by the CASA program. The bears clothed and accessorized to match the child’s individual interests. (Photo submitted)
Beginning on Oct. 15 and continuing through Nov. 15, CASA of the Bluegrass conducted a fundraiser where members of the community could “Sponsor A Bear” for a child served by the CASA program.
The mission of CASA of the Bluegrass is to provide court appointed special advocates in the Anderson, Boyle, Franklin and Mercer County Family Court Systems so that every abused or neglected child can be safe, receive permanence, and have the opportunity to thrive.
CASA of the Bluegrass received a donation of 200 bears from Build-A-Bear Foundation as part of the Hearts ‘N Hugs Fund. The bears came without clothing or accessories. With each $20 donation made by a member or organization of the community, an outfit and accessory was purchased for one of the donated bears.
The intention was to provide each child served by CASA of the Bluegrass (121 as of Nov. 15, 2022) with a bear, donned with clothing and accessories that matched the child’s individual interests.
The result was overwhelmingly positive, receiving enough donations to clothe and accessorize each of the 200 bears received by the program. The Build-A-Bear Workshop located in the Fayette Mall donated enough boxes for 135 bears.
The immense support from the community allowed CASA of the Bluegrass to purchase items for the additional bears, which will be given to the children residing with a CASA child who isn’t necessarily a part of the program (i.e., siblings, foster siblings, etc.).
CASA of the Bluegrass utilizes community volunteers to act as court appointed special advocates (CASAs). CASA volunteers are appointed to serve children who have entered the Family Court System as a result of abuse and/or neglect.
For additional information and to inquire about donations or becoming a volunteer, contact Casey Atwood at 859-936-3510 or casey@casaofthebluegrass.org.
