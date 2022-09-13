With more than 13,400 children who have experienced abuse and/or neglect awaiting a trained, volunteer CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) to be their voice in court.
Currently there are 23 local CASA programs throughout the commonwealth providing services in 80 of Kentucky’s 120 counties. CASA of the Bluegrass serves a four-county region that includes Franklin, Anderson, Boyle and Mercer and the need for volunteers continues.
Training to become a CASA begins at the Danville CASA office on Oct. 3. Volunteers are asked to commit one day a week for eight weeks. CASA also offers a virtual option for those who may have time constraints.
Training is not limited to the Boyle County area. Anyone who is interested is encouraged to apply and accommodations can be made.
CASA requires volunteers to be at least 21 years of age, possess a valid driver’s license and pass a background check. The organization does not require any specific education, but seeks compassion, objectivity and a commitment to a child’s best interest.
CASA of the Bluegrass provides an invaluable service to families in crisis and a strong voice for those who need to be heard most. In 2021, nearly 20,000 children cycled through Kentucky’s family court system. That number is alarming.
However, almost 4,000 of these children had the help of CASA volunteers — everyday citizens who can make a difference in a child victim’s life.
This year, CASA of the Bluegrass has served 182 children. Since the organizations last fiscal year, there have been 238 children served (127 total cases).
If community members cannot volunteer their time, CASA of the Bluegrass is always accepting donations. CASA is a non-profit and receives grants through organizations such as Heart of Kentucky United Way, VOCA (Victims of Crimes Act), and independent individual donations.
CASA volunteer training consists of court observation, in-class/virtual sessions and coursework. Training will begin on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. in the Danville CASA office, 473 W. Walnut St.
