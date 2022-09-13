With more than 13,400 children who have experienced abuse and/or neglect awaiting a trained, volunteer CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) to be their voice in court.

Currently there are 23 local CASA programs throughout the commonwealth providing services in 80 of Kentucky’s 120 counties. CASA of the Bluegrass serves a four-county region that includes Franklin, Anderson, Boyle and Mercer and the need for volunteers continues.

