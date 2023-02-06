The February board meeting for Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 27, at the Center located at 202 Medical Heights Drive in Frankfort.

For more information, call Marchele Jenkins at 502-223-5794.

