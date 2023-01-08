KyCVtransmission1-5-23.png

(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map)

While the number of Kentucky counties with a high risk of COVID-19 transmission went down by two on the latest federal risk map, the medium-risk category has 42 more counties than last week.

"COVID-19 news is a little mixed and a little uncertain," Gov. Andy Beshear said at his regular Thursday news conference, held before the latest risk map was released. "It does appear that activity is increasing nationwide, but fortunately we are not seeing significant increases in cases or hospitalizations in Kentucky."

