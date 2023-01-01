KyCVriskmap12-29-22.png

(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map)

The latest Centers for Disease Control map of COVID-19 risks in Kentucky is about the same as last week's, but "COVID is definitely increasing," Gov. Andy Beshear said at his weekly press conference, before the map was released.

"We’re seeing that holiday bump," Beshear said. "I don’t want to call it a surge (but) this is a real bump and cases obviously are under-reported," because of home testing. He said some people who test positive at home don't report their infection because they are vaccinated, feel good and are likely protected from serious disease.

