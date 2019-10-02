The weekend will be going to the dogs — at least the small ones.
The Kentucky Dachshund Rescue will host the first-ever Dachtoberfest at Lakeview Park on Friday and Saturday. Small dogs breeds — dachshunds, corgis, beagles, Boston terriers, chihuahuas, Jack Russell terriers and other dogs under 20 pounds — are welcome to participate.
The festivities will include a costume contest, races and a fun agility tournament for pups. Dog owners will be able to enjoy live music, a car show, food, raffles and wine-tasting while shopping with vendors on site. Children can play at the park's playground, get their faces painted and hop on bounce houses.
The Kentucky Dachshund Rescue is based in Georgetown, but the group chose Lakeview Park because it met most of the event needs and the staff was easy to work with, said volunteer Mary Patton-Morris. The group has volunteers across Kentucky and out-of-state supporters in Indiana and Tennessee.
“The people in Frankfort had stepped up to make this a good event,” Patton-Morris said.
The group hopes to make it an annual event. She added that some attendees will be from other states, like Indiana and Georgia.
If you’ve never seen a Dachshund race, they are pretty amusing, Patton-Morris said. The dogs are unpredictable, as they may run the race, get off the track or stop to see their other dog friends before the race is over.
“It’s fun and supports a good cause,” Patton-Morris said of Dachtoberfest.
There is no admission fee, but proceeds made from the event will support the rescue’s services. Patton-Morris said the organization pays for dogs' vet fees, as well as obedience or rehabilitation classes if needed, before placing them in their forever home, which volunteers visit to make sure that the home is “doggy-proof.”
“Whatever dogs need, we try to get,” Patton-Morris said.
To volunteer with the Kentucky Dachshund Rescue, visit the organization’s website, kentuckydachshundrescue.com. Volunteer roles include fostering or transporting dogs.
Festival events will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Hancock Pavilion.