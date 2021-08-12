Franklin County saw an increase in population in the 10-year time period between when U.S. Census data is released, but not as much as four of its six neighboring counties.
According to numbers released on Thursday, the total population in the county in 2020 was 51,541 — 2,256 or 4.6% more than the 2010 count. Franklin is the 19th most populated county and among the most racially diverse counties in the state.
The 2020 breakdown in Franklin County population by race was 81% white alone (41,736); 8.7% Black/African American (4,481); 6% two or more races (3,102); 4% Hispanic/Latino (2,047); 2% Asian alone (1,032); 2% some other race (1,011); 0.3% American Indian or Alaska native alone (162); and 0% Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander (17).
The county made some strides in racial diversity. Those identifying as two more races saw a significant jump from 1,079 (2.2%) in 2010 to 3,102 (6%) last year. That is an increase of 187.5%.
The Hispanic population in the county rose 49% from 1,374 residents (2.8%) in 2010 to 2,047 (4%) and the number of Asian alone residents grew from 703 (1.4%) to 1,032 (2%) — differences of 673 and 329, respectively.
One troubling finding was that the population of Black/African American Franklin Countians fell 12.6% from 5,128 (10.4%) in 2010 to 4,481 (8.7%) in 2020 — a difference of 647.
A vast majority of the county’s population, 40,657 (78.9%) are 18 years or older compared to 10,884 (21.1%) who are younger than 18.
Here is how neighboring counties stacked up:
Anderson
2020 population: 23,852
2010 population: 21,421
An increase of 2,431 (11.3%)
White alone: 91.4% (21,797)
Two or more races: 4.8% (1,146)
Hispanic/Latino: 2.2% (521)
Black/African American alone: 2.1% (492)
Some other race: 1% (245)
Asian alone: 0.4% (105)
American Indian or Alaska native alone: 0.3% (60)
Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander: 0% (7)
Henry
2020 population: 15,678
2010 population: 15,416
An increase of 262 (1.7%)
White alone: 90.7% (14,215)
Two or more races: 4.7% (735)
Hispanic/Latino: 3.5% (545)
Black/African American alone: 2.4% (372)
Some other race: 1.7% (260)
American Indian or Alaska native alone: 0.4% (60)
Asian alone: 0.2% (36)
Owen
2020 population: 11,278
2010 population: 10,841
An increase of 437 (4%)
White alone: 93.5% (10,550)
Two or more races: 4.1% (465)
Hispanic/Latino: 2.2% (251)
Some other race: 1.2% (132)
Black/African American alone: 0.7% (83)
American Indian or Alaska native alone: 0.2% (26)
Asian alone: 0.2% (18)
Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander: 0% (4)
Scott
2020 population: 57,155
2010 population: 47,173
An increase of 9,982 (21.2%)
White alone: 84.9% (48,523)
Two or more races: 6.4% (3,659)
Hispanic/Latino: 5.4% (3,103)
Black/African American alone: 5.2% (2,951)
Some other race: 2.1% (1,218)
Asian alone: 1% (594)
American Indian or Alaska native alone: 0.3% (185)
Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander: 0% (25)
Shelby
2020 population: 48,065
2010 population: 42,074
An increase of 5,991 (14.2%)
White alone: 80.4% (38,653)
Hispanic/Latino: 11% (5,295)
Two or more races: 7.4% (3,566)
Black/African American alone: 5.7% (2,755)
Some other race: 5.1% (2,432)
Asian alone: 0.8% (369)
American Indian or Alaska native alone: 0.5% (257)
Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (33)
Woodford
2020 population: 26,871
2010 population: 24,939
An increase of 1,932 (7.7%)
White alone: 84.5% (22,701)
Hispanic/Latino: 7.5% (2,013)
Two or more races: 6% (1,610)
Black/African American alone: 4.6% (1,248)
Some other race: 3.8% (1,033)
Asian alone: 0.6% (159)
American Indian or Alaska native alone: 0.4% (108)
Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander: 0% (12)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.