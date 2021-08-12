Franklin County saw an increase in population in the 10-year time period between when U.S. Census data is released, but not as much as four of its six neighboring counties.

According to numbers released on Thursday, the total population in the county in 2020 was 51,541 — 2,256 or 4.6% more than the 2010 count. Franklin is the 19th most populated county and among the most racially diverse counties in the state.

The 2020 breakdown in Franklin County population by race was 81% white alone (41,736); 8.7% Black/African American (4,481); 6% two or more races (3,102); 4% Hispanic/Latino (2,047); 2% Asian alone (1,032); 2% some other race (1,011); 0.3% American Indian or Alaska native alone (162); and 0% Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander (17).

The county made some strides in racial diversity. Those identifying as two more races saw a significant jump from 1,079 (2.2%) in 2010 to 3,102 (6%) last year. That is an increase of 187.5%.

The Hispanic population in the county rose 49% from 1,374 residents (2.8%) in 2010 to 2,047 (4%) and the number of Asian alone residents grew from 703 (1.4%) to 1,032 (2%) — differences of 673 and 329, respectively.

One troubling finding was that the population of Black/African American Franklin Countians fell 12.6% from 5,128 (10.4%) in 2010 to 4,481 (8.7%) in 2020 — a difference of 647.

A vast majority of the county’s population, 40,657 (78.9%) are 18 years or older compared to 10,884 (21.1%) who are younger than 18.

Here is how neighboring counties stacked up:

Anderson

2020 population: 23,852

2010 population: 21,421

An increase of 2,431 (11.3%)

White alone: 91.4% (21,797)

Two or more races: 4.8% (1,146)

Hispanic/Latino: 2.2% (521)

Black/African American alone: 2.1% (492)

Some other race: 1% (245)

Asian alone: 0.4% (105)

American Indian or Alaska native alone: 0.3% (60)

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander: 0% (7)

Henry

2020 population: 15,678

2010 population: 15,416

An increase of 262 (1.7%)

White alone: 90.7% (14,215)

Two or more races: 4.7% (735)

Hispanic/Latino: 3.5% (545)

Black/African American alone: 2.4% (372)

Some other race: 1.7% (260)

American Indian or Alaska native alone: 0.4% (60)

Asian alone: 0.2% (36) 

Owen

2020 population: 11,278

2010 population: 10,841

An increase of 437 (4%)

White alone: 93.5% (10,550)

Two or more races: 4.1% (465)

Hispanic/Latino: 2.2% (251)

Some other race: 1.2% (132)

Black/African American alone: 0.7% (83)

American Indian or Alaska native alone: 0.2% (26)

Asian alone: 0.2% (18)

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander: 0% (4)

Scott

2020 population: 57,155

2010 population: 47,173

An increase of 9,982 (21.2%)

White alone: 84.9% (48,523)

Two or more races: 6.4% (3,659)

Hispanic/Latino: 5.4% (3,103)

Black/African American alone: 5.2% (2,951)

Some other race: 2.1% (1,218)

Asian alone: 1% (594)

American Indian or Alaska native alone: 0.3% (185)

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander: 0% (25)

Shelby

2020 population: 48,065

2010 population: 42,074

An increase of 5,991 (14.2%)

White alone: 80.4% (38,653)

Hispanic/Latino: 11% (5,295)

Two or more races: 7.4% (3,566)

Black/African American alone: 5.7% (2,755)

Some other race: 5.1% (2,432)

Asian alone: 0.8% (369)

American Indian or Alaska native alone: 0.5% (257)

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (33)

Woodford

2020 population: 26,871

2010 population: 24,939

An increase of 1,932 (7.7%)

White alone: 84.5% (22,701)

Hispanic/Latino: 7.5% (2,013)

Two or more races: 6% (1,610)

Black/African American alone: 4.6% (1,248)

Some other race: 3.8% (1,033)

Asian alone: 0.6% (159)

American Indian or Alaska native alone: 0.4% (108)

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander: 0% (12)

