Franklin County and Frankfort have edged out the Kentucky state average for self-response to the 2020 U.S. Census.
The county has seen 72.2% of housing units self-respond to the census, the 14th highest rate among Kentucky’s 120 counties. Some 68.5% of units within the Frankfort city limits have self-responded.
Both figures are jumps of more than three percentage points from the county's and city’s response rates in 2010, when the census was last taken.
The state’s total self-response is 67.3%, which ranks 22nd in the U.S. and better than the national response rate of 65.3%. Some 85.6% of housing units have been enumerated due to the Census Bureau’s non-response follow-ups.
According to the Census Bureau, responses are important for communities because they are used to determine how much public funding localities receive and how many seats states get in Congress. The results are also used to draw boundaries for federal, state and local election districts.
The results are also important for funding education, according to the Census Bureau’s website.
“Census results help determine how money is allocated for the Head Start program and for grants that support teachers and special education,” it says.
Self-response rates in the state are highest in central Kentucky, the area adjacent to Jefferson County, and far northern Kentucky. The highest self-response rate in the state is Oldham County, which has logged 82.8% self-response. Oldham County also touts the state’s highest median household income.
Eastern Kentucky — particularly counties in the southeast — has struggled with self-responses for the census. Owsley County has registered the lowest response rate at 31.9%.
You can complete your census questionnaire online at https://2020census.gov/en.html or by phone at 844-330-2020. Sept. 30 is the last day for households to self-respond.
