The Franklin County Humane Society has accepted a challenge from a supporter to raise $10,000 in one week for its new animal shelter.

If the humane society meets or exceeds $10,000, the anonymous supporter will match the amount in a donation. The challenge ends on Friday, July 23.

New animal shelter

To date, FCHS has raised $1.1 million of its capital campaign goal of $1.6 million.

The original estimated cost of the new shelter, which will be located on the city-owned Carpenter Farm off the East-West Connector, was $4 million. However, an increase in construction materials and labor costs is expected to raise the project’s price tag to $5 million, according to humane society projections.

The fiscal court meets Thursday at 5 p.m. An agenda for the meeting has yet to be released.

To make an online donation, visit https://www.flipcause.com/secure/classic/ODY4ODg= or send a check by mail to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601. Be sure to specify “challenge match” on the memo line.

For more information or questions, email fchscapitalcampaign@gmail.com

